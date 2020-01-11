Larry the Cable Guy Announces The 2020 Git-R-Done Golf Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (January 7, 2020) – Comedian and native Nebraskan, Larry the Cable Guy, has never hit a hole in one in golf, but he aces it for charity every year. The next Git-R-Done Golf Classic will be held June 7-8, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska with proceeds going to Bryan Health and other charities supported by his Git-R-Done Foundation.

The annual event brings out Super Bowl and World Series champions, actors and entertainers that pair with a sponsor foursome. Sponsors also enjoy a memorable celebrity roast hosted by Larry the Cable Guy as well as multiple VIP parties. Past celebrities have included John Daly, Joe Theismann, David Wells, Bret Saberhagen, Bill Engvall, Jeff Foxworthy and Ron White. The two day event includes dinner, auction and entertainment and a round of golf the following day.

“I’m so bad, my caddie started throwin’ my clubs!” said Larry the Cable Guy. “Seriously though, I’m so excited to have celebrities and sponsors join us for a great cause.”