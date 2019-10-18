Las Vegas man held in Dawson County jail on child porn charge

A Laughlin, NV man is being held in the Dawson County Jail on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography. It stems from a traffic stop conducted by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office around 5:00pm Wednesday evening. A deputy observed a speeding vehicle on Highway 283 and stopped in Elwood. During the stop, it was discovered that the driver, 54-year-old Robert C. Shelton had an active arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

During a consensual search of the vehicle, the deputy uncovered several vials of Marijuana and three glass pipes with Marijuana residue. A further search of a suitcase in the trunk, led to the discovery of 8 thumb drives that contained images of child pornography according the report.

Shelton was booked into the Dawson County Jail and was arraigned in Gosper County Court Thursday afternoon on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography- 2nd Offense, which carries a penalty of mandatory 5 years imprisonment to a maximum of 50 years imprisonment. He is also charged with Possession of an ounce of less of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gosper County Judge Jeff Wightman set bond at $500,000 with a 10% option. Shelton’s preliminary hearing was set for November 8, 2019 at 11:00am.