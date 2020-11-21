class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498611 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Latest Covid 19 numbers | KRVN Radio

Latest Covid 19 numbers

BY Two Rivers Public Health | November 21, 2020
Home News COVID-19
Latest Covid 19 numbers
Courtesy/ Two Rivers Public Health Department

KEARNEY –One hundred and sixteen (116) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday November 20. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Friday include:

  • Buffalo County –67
  • Dawson County – 28
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Gosper County – 1
  • Harlan County – 2
  • Kearney County – 7
  • Phelps County – 10

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness such as:

  • Know how it spreads
  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19
  • Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: