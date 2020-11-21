Latest Covid 19 numbers

KEARNEY –One hundred and sixteen (116) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday November 20. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Friday include:

Buffalo County –67

Dawson County – 28

Franklin County – 1

Gosper County – 1

Harlan County – 2

Kearney County – 7

Phelps County – 10

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness such as: