Law enforcement contacted to quell disturbance at YRTC in Kearney

A disturbance at theYRTC in Kearney early Friday morning required the assistance of law enforcement to quell it. It started around 1:30am in one of the male dorms as several staff members were being assaulted. In a joint statement from Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Health and Human Services, they say law enforcement was contacted to quickly contain the situation and the issue was resolved around 1:55pm. No other details were being released including the severity of injuries to staff members other than the injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The investigation into the incident continues.

The statement continues that “the teams in our YRTC System serve some of our most challenging youth. We continue to support our team and provide them with the tools they need to help manage behaviors, facilitate treatment and ensure safety and security of staff and the youth we serve.” The statement concludes that “the Department is committed to employing best practices and improving processes to ensure that youth involved in our programs receive the skills needed to live better lives.”