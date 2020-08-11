Law enforcement seeking information about hit & run accident

Minden, Neb. — The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred in the southbound lane of Highway 44 between approximately 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. today, Tuesday, August 11.

The Kearney County Attorney says anyone who traveled the route between Kearney and Highway 6 this morning or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 832-2805.

The vehicle involved in the accident would have noticeable front end damage.