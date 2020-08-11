class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478238 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Law enforcement seeking information about hit & run accident | KRVN Radio

Law enforcement seeking information about hit & run accident

BY KRVN News | August 11, 2020
Home News Regional News
Law enforcement seeking information about hit & run accident
Courtesy/Nebraska 511.

Minden, Neb. — The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred in the southbound lane of Highway 44 between approximately 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. today, Tuesday, August 11.

The Kearney County Attorney says anyone who traveled the route between Kearney and Highway 6 this morning or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 832-2805.

The vehicle involved in the accident would have noticeable front end damage.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: