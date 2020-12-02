Law enforcement situation underway in Hayes Center

The Nebraska State Patrol reports an active law enforcement situation right now in Hayes Center. It’s located about three blocks from Hayes Center Public Schools, near the intersection of Hayes Ave and Troth St.

There is no active threat to the public; however, law enforcement is working with the school to ensure a safe dismissal because of the proximity to the situation.

Troopers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Volunteer Fire Fighters are all on scene at this time. More updates will be provided when possible.