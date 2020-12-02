class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500258 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Law enforcement situation underway in Hayes Center | KRVN Radio

Law enforcement situation underway in Hayes Center

BY KRVN News | December 2, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Law enforcement situation underway in Hayes Center

 

The Nebraska State Patrol reports an active law enforcement situation right now in Hayes Center. It’s located about three blocks from Hayes Center Public Schools, near the intersection of Hayes Ave and Troth St.

There is no active threat to the public; however, law enforcement is working with the school to ensure a safe dismissal because of the proximity to the situation.

Troopers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Volunteer Fire Fighters are all on scene at this time. More updates will be provided when possible.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: