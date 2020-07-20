LINCOLN – Lawmakers returned to their session with lingering concerns about the coronavirus and extra safety precautions that will likely remain in place until they adjourn for the year. The 60-day session resumed Monday with plexiglass barriers separating lawmakers in the legislative chamber, mandatory temperature checks to enter and tougher restrictions on who can access the room. Lawmakers took the unusual step of suspending their session on March 25 to try to keep the virus from spreading after they passed an emergency coronavirus funding bill. They took no other action for nearly four months but still have 17 scheduled work days remaining this year.
- KRVN
- 93.1 The River
- KAMI Country Legends
- @KRVN
- @931TheRiver
- @RRNMarkets
- KRVN 880 Channel
Station Events
Jul
23
Thu
6:00 pm Gosper County Fair
Gosper County Fair
Jul 23 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The 2020 Chevy Blazer will be at the Gosper County Fair on Thursday, July 23rd. We will be taking registrations at the rodeo from 6pm to 8pm.
Jul
24
Fri
5:00 pm Webster County Fair
Webster County Fair
Jul 24 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Bladen is our next stop. We are heading to the Webster County Fair on Friday, July 24th from 5 to 7pm. Make sure you stop by the table and put your name in the box[...]
7:50 pm Holdrege Seniors vs Hi-Line, Pre... @ KUVR 96.9 FM
Holdrege Seniors vs Hi-Line, Pre... @ KUVR 96.9 FM
Jul 24 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Jul
25
Sat
7:00 pm Blake Shelton Drive In Nights @ Lancaster Event Center
Blake Shelton Drive In Nights @ Lancaster Event Center
Jul 25 @ 7:00 pm
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins, & Parmalee in the largest ever one-night show airing at 300+ outdoor theaters across the USA and Canada. Pre-Party with live music from Luke Mills from 7-9:15 pm
Jul
28
Tue
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball, Overton ... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball, Overton ... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jul 28 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Blogs
Lawmakers resume session with virus in mind
BY AP | July 20, 2020
Home › News › Regional News
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information