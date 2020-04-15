LBPHD Identifies Howard County Positive COVID-19 Case

Loup Basin Public Health Departments (LBPHD) has identified a positive COVID-19 case in a Howard County resident. The male, in his 60s with underlying health conditions, is hospitalized outside LBPHD’s jurisdiction. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patients privacy. The individual was in direct contact with another

person who was later identified to have COVID-19. Contact tracing has occurred, and all known contacts have been notified.

This is the first reported case in Howard County. LBPHD now has 20 positive cases and two deaths reported in the nine-county jurisdiction. Statewide the number of positive cases is at 901 with 20 deaths. As case counts increase across the State, social distancing and staying home are increasingly important to slow the spread. LBPHD supports Governor Ricketts’ Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy:

1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.

2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. No playgrounds.

5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.

6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially distanced activity.

A statewide information line for COVID-19 is available 7 days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those

with questions should call (402) 552-6645. For additional information you can visit Loup Basin

Public Health Department’s website at www.lbphd.org.