LCF hosts record-breaking 10th annual Give BIG event

Lexington, NE (November 13, 2019) – Generosity was on full display for the biggest Give Big Lexington ever. On Thursday, November 12th Lexington Community Foundation hosted its 10th annual day of giving, Give Big Lexington. This year the event was expanded to include area foundations of Elwood, Cozad, and Overton.

In all, there were 135 causes, of which 86 were

participating in Give Big Lexington.

While the Lexington Community Foundation is preparing finalized totals, preliminary results

indicate that $602,400 in donations was received for all causes including those of our partnering

campaigns. A total, with match funds and prize money of $53,100, of $655,500 will be distributed

to the area causes.

Through Give BIG, individuals, businesses, and organizations come together to invest in

advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of programs; and moving

our projects forward to completion. The results illustrate the phenomenal display of community

generosity in this area of the State.

To all that participated, thanks for giving. You helped make change happen in our communities.

We are appreciative for your support.

The Foundation recognizes the important role all of the volunteers have in the success of the giving day. Thanks is expressed to LCF Event Sponsors, Give Big Lexington media sponsors, the local businesses that promoted Give Big on their marquees, and the businesses/organizations that shared their employees to help at the office. We are grateful for your support of our efforts!

GIVE BIG LEXINGTON: By the Numbers

Lexington Community Foundation is pleased to present the following report of the Give BIG

Lexington’s preliminary results:

TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED: $491,900

TOTAL DISTRIBUTED TO NONPROFITS: $545,000

TOTAL MATCH POOL: $50,000

GOLDEN TICKET PRIZES: $1,600

xTEN@10 PRIZES: $1,500

# DONATIONS MADE: 3,054

# ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVING DONATIONS: 89

Results of Partnering Campaigns:

Give Big Cozad $52,280 26 causes

Give Big Elwood $41,445 15 causes

Give Big Overton $16,770 8 causes

TOP 10 ORGANIZATIONS (by amount raised):

1. Orthman Community YMCA – $52,455

2. Johnson Lake Trails – $43,375

3. Comeca Camp and Retreat Center – $30,909

4. Lexington Veteran Pavilion – $29,515

5. Lexington Splash Pad Project – $23,000

6. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department – $22,810

7. Johnson Lake EMS – $22,053

8. Lexington Regional Health Center Charitable Fund – $19,741

9. Adaptive Playgrounds at LPS – $16,520

10. Dawson/Gosper County CASA Program – $12,909

xTEN@10 WINNERS:

10 AM: Mary Bergstrom, Lexington Athletic Booster Club, $1,000 Prize

10 PM: Audra Williams, Shining Star Preschool, $500 prize

GOLDEN TICKET WINNERS: ($100 to a nonprofit randomly drawn by Mightycause each

hour)

1. Anonymous – Dawson County Parent Child Center

2. Brandon Holt – LRHC Charitable Fund

3. Amber Stover – Grace Lutheran Preschool

4. Anonymous – L2 For Kids

5. Eunice Fagot – Johnson Lake Carp Removal

6. Travis Maloley – Orthman Community YMCA

7. Patti Johnson – Lighthouse at Johnson Lake

8. Kerrey Buser – Lexington Volunteer Fire Department

9. Torri And Jared Mc Cracken – TeamMates of Lexington

10. David Fairbanks – BackPacks for Kids

11. Ann & Larry Luther – Lexington Family Aquatic Center

12. Carol Stock – Dawson County Hero Flight

13. Will & Carlie Fellers – Shining Star Preschool

14. Kelly Harvey – Majestic Theatre

15. Bruce Treffer – Dawson County 4-H

16. Warren Lynn – Lexington Ministerial Association