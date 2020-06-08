LCSO deputies recover a body in Lincoln County canal

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found, floating in the Nebraska Public Power District Canal between Hershey and North Platte. It was reported at 11:07am on Monday June 8th to the Lincoln County 911 Center. Sheriff’s Deputies, North Platte Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded to a location about .7 miles west of Wagon Trail Road along the canal system.

The Sheriff’s Office says a rescue worker recovered the body of an older male subject from the canal. A vehicle belonging to the subject was located near Hershey/Dickens Road along the canal, several miles upstream. The name of the subject is being withheld at this time as the Sheriff’s Office conducts the death investigation.