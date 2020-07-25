LCSO investigates fatality accident

On July 24, 2020 at 9:43 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a two vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 30 and Game Trail Road. It was reported a pickup and motorcycle collided at the intersection.

Deputies and first responders arrived and found the motorcycle rider unresponsive. He was transported to Great Plains Health and pronounced dead by medical staff. The motorcycle rider was identified as twenty-three year old Alexander Heiser of North Platte, NE. The driver of the pickup was uninjured in the incident.

Accident Reconstructionists from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found the pickup pulled on to Highway 30 from Game Trail Road attempting to drive westbound. Mr. Heiser was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 and could not avoid the collision with the pickup. Drugs and Alcohol were not a suspected cause of the accident.