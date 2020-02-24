Leadership Nebraska Honors 30 Graduates

LINCOLN – Thirty Nebraska leaders were recognized for completing Class XII of Leadership Nebraska with certificates and commemorative awards at a commencement ceremony held Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber, said: “Leadership is the most important component to thriving communities and economic development. Leadership Nebraska helps develop and connect a future generation of great leaders throughout the state.”
The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include: economic development; healthcare; agriculture; education; and government and policy.
Leadership Nebraska Class XII members who graduated on February 20, 2020, are:
Misty Ahmic, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, Lincoln
Janell Anderson Ehrke, GROW Nebraska Foundation, Orleans
Ben Baumfalk, First Five Nebraska, Lincoln
Edward Boone, State Senator Tom Briese, Lincoln
Jarid Childears, First National Bank of Omaha, North Platte
Jordan Colwell, Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff
Dustin Favinger, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney
Travis Flodine, CIT Bank, Omaha
Barb Fowler, Polk County Rural Public Power District, Stromsburg
Justin Gould, Black Hills Energy, Kearney
Patrick Hanrahan, Nebraska Public Power District, York
Jennifer Heaton, Nebraska Bankers Association, Lincoln
Norine Howard, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Omaha
Caitlin Jerabek, Beyond Blueprints, St. Paul
Curtis A. Johnson, DLR Group-Architecture Engineering Planning Interiors, Omaha
Angie Lauritsen, Lauritsen Ventures, Gretna
Deborah Neary, MENTOR Nebraska, Omaha
Wade Regier, Pinnacle Bank, Aurora
Peggy Reisher, Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, Lincoln
Becky Ries, Valley County Health System Foundation, Ord
Derek Rusher, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, Kearney
Melissa Scott-Pandorf, KBRWyle-Houston, Kearney
Heather Siebken, Omaha Public Power District, Omaha
Emma Stokely, Franciscan Care Services, West Point
Justin Suhr, Great Plains Communications, Blair
Paul Ternes, Peter Kiewit Foundation, Omaha
David Verkler, Exmark Manufacturing, Beatrice
Mark Way, York State Bank, York
Marsha Wilkerson, BD Construction Inc., Kearney
Steve Wobken, Ash Grove Cement Company, Omaha
Applications for the next class may be submitted until April 17, 2020. For more information on the Nebraska Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska, please contact Roberta Pinkerton at (402) 474-4422 or visit www.leadershipnebraska.com