Leadership Nebraska Honors 30 Graduates

LINCOLN – Thirty Nebraska leaders were recognized for completing Class XII of Leadership Nebraska with certificates and commemorative awards at a commencement ceremony held Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber, said: “Leadership is the most important component to thriving communities and economic development. Leadership Nebraska helps develop and connect a future generation of great leaders throughout the state.”

The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include: economic development; healthcare; agriculture; education; and government and policy.

Leadership Nebraska Class XII members who graduated on February 20, 2020, are:

Misty Ahmic, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, Lincoln

Janell Anderson Ehrke, GROW Nebraska Foundation, Orleans

Ben Baumfalk, First Five Nebraska, Lincoln

Edward Boone, State Senator Tom Briese, Lincoln

Jarid Childears, First National Bank of Omaha, North Platte

Jordan Colwell, Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff

Dustin Favinger, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney

Travis Flodine, CIT Bank, Omaha

Barb Fowler, Polk County Rural Public Power District, Stromsburg

Justin Gould, Black Hills Energy, Kearney

Patrick Hanrahan, Nebraska Public Power District, York

Jennifer Heaton, Nebraska Bankers Association, Lincoln

Norine Howard, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Omaha

Caitlin Jerabek, Beyond Blueprints, St. Paul

Curtis A. Johnson, DLR Group-Architecture Engineering Planning Interiors, Omaha

Angie Lauritsen, Lauritsen Ventures, Gretna

Deborah Neary, MENTOR Nebraska, Omaha

Wade Regier, Pinnacle Bank, Aurora

Peggy Reisher, Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, Lincoln

Becky Ries, Valley County Health System Foundation, Ord

Derek Rusher, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, Kearney

Melissa Scott-Pandorf, KBRWyle-Houston, Kearney

Heather Siebken, Omaha Public Power District, Omaha

Emma Stokely, Franciscan Care Services, West Point

Justin Suhr, Great Plains Communications, Blair

Paul Ternes, Peter Kiewit Foundation, Omaha

David Verkler, Exmark Manufacturing, Beatrice

Mark Way, York State Bank, York

Marsha Wilkerson, BD Construction Inc., Kearney

Steve Wobken, Ash Grove Cement Company, Omaha

Applications for the next class may be submitted until April 17, 2020. For more information on the Nebraska Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska, please contact Roberta Pinkerton at (402) 474-4422 or visit www.leadershipnebraska.com