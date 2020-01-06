Lefever arraigned in Dawson and Lincoln county courts

A former Broken Bow man was arraigned in Dawson and Lincoln County courts Monday on numerous charges related to a June 4, 2018 pursuit in both counties. Thirty-one-year-old Luke Lefever, is currently serving a 48 to 50-year prison term at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for a separate pursuit on New Year’s Eve 2018 in Howard County.

Lefever was arraigned on a total of 10 charges in Dawson and Lincoln Counties on Monday. They include Attempted Assault on an Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Lefever is reported to have stole a utility vehicle after escaping from a struggle with officers in Gothenburg. North Platte police, at the time, said he stole a pickup truck and was chased west on Interstate 80 until he exited. The chase ended north of Hershey. Police say officers opened fire when he appeared to purposely ram a police vehicle and backed toward the officers. Shots were fired and Lefever was transferred to an Omaha hospital for treatment.

The cases are being prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney Genera’s Office and public defenders in both counties were appointed to represent Lefever. His next court appearances are for preliminary hearings scheduled for 11:00am on January 21, 2020 in Dawson County Court and at 1:30pm that afternoon in Lincoln County Court.

KETV Television in Omaha previously reported that surgeons in Omaha had to amputate Lefever’s leg following the Lincoln County shooting. With expensive post-operative care, local taxpayers would have been required to pay for his care if he were to remain in state custody. KETV reported that Lincoln County Rebecca Harling said charges were dropped, in part, because of the medical costs. Dawson County prosecutors never filed charges.

Then on December 31, 2018 Lefever fired a handgun at a Howard County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop near Elba. Lefever fled in a sheriff’s vehicle. After a second exchange of gunfire, Lefever fled on foot and later was found in a creek bed. Lefever was suffering from hypothermia and a gunshot wound to his left forearm. No one else was hurt. Lefever was sentenced to serve from 48 to 50-years in prison in that case.