Legal Aid commends Governor Ricketts for halting residential evictions in Nebraska during public health emergency

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts put a halt to residential evictions in Nebraska, by entering an order putting on hold the right of landlords to file certain legal actions to evict for non-payment of rent through May 31.

This action will now protect hardworking Nebraska tenants who are and will be affected by the public health emergency posed by the spread of COVID-19. Halting these evictions ensures that people of all ages and backgrounds can be secure in knowing they have a place to self-quarantine or take care of sick family members during this emergency. Removing families from their homes after they have lost, due to the continuing public health emergency, meaningful employment and cannot pay the rent- likely to be an increasing reality for working families across Nebraska- is not in the public interest. Continuing evictions in Nebraska as normal would have forced families out of their homes and into the community — either by living with friends and relatives or moving to homeless shelters. By ordering this halt to evictions, it will help slow the spread of the virus and mitigate the devastation it will cause.

Legal Aid commends Governor Ricketts for this visionary, yet practical, decision, and we look forward to working with his office, the courts, our community partners, and legal counsel across Nebraska to ensure this emergency order is applied fairly and comprehensively.