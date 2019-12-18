Legal Aid of Nebr using grant to assist with low-income survivors and communities

Legal Aid of Nebraska will be using a major disaster relief grant of $1.25 million over the next two years from the Legal Services Corporation to help low-income Nebraskans living in communities impacted by the March, 2019 flooding disaster and “bomb cyclone” to gain long-term recovery through intensive outreach and education, integrated technology, and targeted legal services.

From the first day of Nebraska’s disaster, Legal Aid’s Disaster Relief Project effectively mobilized emergency and pro bono legal resources across the state.

Now, as low-income Nebraskans, especially hard-hit family farmers and low-income renters and homeowners , seek a full, long-term recovery, Legal Aid plans to focus on the most impacted communities , providing vital information and free direct representation, using innovative technology to effectively deliver services, and working closely with community-based partners.

“Impacted Communities”: Disaster declarations issued for 81 of 93 Nebraska counties (28 FEMA individual assistance) and five tribal areas, representing over 90% of the state.

Outreach and Education. Legal Aid will collaborate with partners in impacted communities to reach and educate eligible clients with high priority legal problems directly affecting recovery.

Remote and Virtual Legal Services. Legal Aid will deliver remote and virtual legal services, including through assisted self-help “Access to Justice” (A2J) Centers, using the most current and integrated technology in locations trusted by community members.

Direct and Extended Legal Representation. Legal Aid will provide a full range of legal services, from advice and counsel to extensive legal representation, to assist eligible clients with high priority legal problems to make a full and long-term recovery.