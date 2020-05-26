Lemoyne Woman Wins $200,000 Playing Ultimate Bonus Crossword

Lincoln, NE –May 22, 2020–Pamela Beauchamp of Lemoyne won $200,000 playing the Ultimate Bonus Crossword Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.

Beauchamp bought her winning ticket at Kwik Stop #03 at 1421 South Dewey St. in North Platte. Puzzle 3 on the ticket matched 12 words, winning her the top prize.

When Beauchamp came to claim her prize at the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln office on May 22, she said that since she scratched off the winning ticket, she’d been toting it around with her.

“I kept it in a bag I carried around,” she said. “I carried it around for about two weeks.”

Beauchamp said she couldn’t believe she’d won. After she scratched off the ticket, she thought she’d won a $5,000 prize but after scanning it at the store she discovered it was the top prize winner.

Beauchamp and her husband Jim Goodon said they play crossword Scratch tickets pretty often but they’ve been playing more often lately.

“It gives us something to do during COVID,” Goodon said.

Beauchamp said she’s planning on using some of her winnings to put a down payment on a house and she’s planning on gifting $10,000 to each of her children.

As a $20 Scratch game, Ultimate Bonus Crossword offers players a chance to win prizes from a $20 free ticket to $200,000. The chances of winning $200,000 are one in 180,000, while the odds of winning any prize are one in 2.95.

