Lesser assault charge accepted in a Dawson County court

A workplace assault case moved closer to conclusion Wednesday following a hearing in Dawson County District Court. Twenty-two-year-old Alast Reian was arrested on a Dawson County Warrant for First Degree Assault following an incident at Tyson Foods in Lexington on December 13, 2019. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to Lexington Regional Health Center’s emergency room where a 34-year-old man was being treated for an eye injury that would require further treatment by an Ophthalmologist.

The victim was reportedly attacked and struck several times in the face with a closed fist causing injury to his face, nose and eye. At Wednesday’s hearing, Dawson County Deputy Attorney Garrett Goodwin said the victim suffered significant injury to his eye and continues to experience blurry vision and daily headaches

At Wednesday’s hearing, Reian pled guilty to an amended charge of Attempted First Degree Assault, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and no minimum. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Judge Jim Doyle set Reian’s sentencing for May 18, 2020 at 2:00pm.