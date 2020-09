A Lexington man is being held in the Dawson County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Incest. Fifty-two-year-old Manuel Orozco was arraigned in Dawson County Court on Monday.

His bond was set at 10% of $250,000. Orozco’s next hearing was set for October 19, 2020 at 9:00am.