Lex truck stop closed following fuel leak

The Nebraskaland Truck and Travel Center along with it’s nearby Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant was closed down early Tuesday evening after a semi struck a fuel storage tank causing it to rupture and leak.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt says it occured around 5:15pm. The tank is located on the eastern edge of the property and supplies gasoline to the truck stop fuel pumps. The container has around 12,500 gallon capacity but, was not full.

The tank was believed to still be leaking as of 8:00pm as responders maintained distance for safety. A hazardous materials crew from North Platte was being summoned to the scene.

No vehicles were being allowed on the property and fuel pumps were roped off with yellow police tape. Tenants of a nearby motel were asked to stay inside. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene with assistance from Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.