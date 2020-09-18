Lex woman faces weapons charges following disturbance

A disturbance at a Lexington residence Wednesday afternoon was resolved with arrested of a 32-year-old Lexington woman on several charges. Lexington Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of west 8th street shortly after 2:30pm Wednesday on a call of a physical fight in progress involving two females. One woman suffered stab wounds to the side of the head with a pocket knife according to the police report. A suspect was placed under arrest and booked into the Dawson County Jail.

Brook Priestley was arraigned in Dawson County Court on charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person. Priestley’s bond was set at 10% of $100,000. Her next court appearance was set for September 29, 2020 at 8:45am in Dawson County Court.