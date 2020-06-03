Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce seeks new Executive Director

Following the resignation of Executive Director Sarah Neben, the Lexington Area Chamber of

Commerce is accepting resumés for the Executive Director position.

Neben announced her resignation to the chamber’s board of directors, noting she is returning to the real

estate world accepting a position with Brell Realty of Elwood.

“It was a tough decision and it didn’t come lightly,” Neben said, when she announced the change. “I care

about Lexington and I care about this chamber of commerce. I’m going to do whatever I can to help make

the transition of the new chamber director smooth.”

To fill the vacancy left by Neben, the chamber is looking for applicants for the Executive Director position.

“The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce has an immediate opening for a full-time Executive Director.

The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is the face for our business community, and our travel

tourism bureau,” stated Barry McFarland, President of the LACC.

In the role of Executive Director, the individual leads the chamber in its mission while also advancing

commercial, industrial, agricultural, educational and civic interests of the Lexington Area community and

assists members with promoting their business. The Executive Director is also responsible for developing

and implementing member recruitment and retention strategies to strengthen the base of the Chamber of

Commerce,” said McFarland.

The chamber is looking for a candidate who is an outgoing, driven individual who is self-motivated and

passionate for fundraising, events and for customer service.

“If you are a self-starter, who is energetic, can lead and take direction, can manage multiple projects at

once, can work with deadlines while communicating effectively and is extremely organized; we want to

hear from you,” said McFarland.

For more information on the position please visit the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce website at

www.lexcoc.com

All interested applicants need to send their resume to:

Barry McFarland, President

Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce

1501 Plum Creek Pkwy, Suite 2

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

Or email your resume to: director@lexcoc.org