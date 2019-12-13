Lexington first reponders rescue driver of overturned cement truck

Lexington, Neb. — A cement truck rollover occurred on a county road east of the Paulsen Inc. Ready Mix plant on Thursday at about 11:30 a.m.

Upon being summoned by Paulsen Inc., multiple agencies rushed to the crash site on Heartland Road. The driver of the eastbound cement truck, a 2005 Kenworth W900 straight truck, had entered the north ditch and the truck flipped over onto its left side.

The driver was initially trapped inside and had to be extricated by the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. 54 year old Timothy Bohlen of Cozad was taken to Lexington Regional Health Center. It was determined he suffered a broken collar bone, bruised ribs and bruised lungs.

Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says no one is sure why the truck went onto its side. He says the accident remains under investigation.

High praise was given to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department for its diligence in removing the driver from the truck and preventing further injury to him. Sheriff Moody says, “I want to commend them for the job they did from what I’ve heard from my officers and some other people that said they really did a good job getting him out of there.”

Other agencies who responded to the scene were the Lexington Police Department, Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.