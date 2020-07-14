Lexington Board of Education Adopts New Policy for Students and Staff to Wear Masks.

LEXINGTON, NE – The Lexington Board of Education met Monday night to discuss the 2020-2021 school year reopening plan. Before voting on a resolution concerning district policies and procedures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic,Staff members of the Lexington Public Schools and parents expressed concerns of whether or not students and staff should wear masks.

Sandoz Special Education Teacher and President of the Lexington Education Association Laurie Pflaster spoke first during public comments saying, “Teachers teach, it’s what we do. It won’t be easy but we can teach your kid to wear a mask or face shield.”

Others expressed concerns against kids wearing masks. Some parents don’t think kids will be a threat to each other, adults or those at risk. Others had concerns about students’ ability to learn or students constantly touching their masks or removing them.

Parent and 11 year resident of Lexington Steve Scheel says, “Our kids are 18,000 times more likely to die on their way to school than they are the coronavirus.”

The board considered each comment from the public and voted to adopt the policy. The school will not be offering an alternate online-learning for students.

Exceptions will be made to for those in an Individualized Education Program(IEP) or 504 team when it comes to wearing masks.

