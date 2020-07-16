Lexington City Council Holds Public Hearing to Consider the Proposed St. Ann’s Second Addition Plat.

LEXINGTON, NE-The Lexington City Council met Tuesday, July 14 and held a public hearing on the proposed St. Ann’s Second Addition. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch discussed the layout of the plat to extend East 5th, 6th, and 7th streets as well as adding a North/South road, named Kennedy Street.

Kansas based Prairie Fire Development’s construction plan was approved by the council in November 2019.

The plat includes 27 lots, 25 of which will be used for rental duplex units. The Lexington Housing Authority will own property in the area, as well as the Knights of Columbus.

The council then held a separate hearing to consider an annexation that includes about three acres to make the plat even with 7th street. Both resolutions were passed and approved by the council.

Next on the agenda was a discussion to consider minor amendments to the power purchase agreement with developer Sol CES Projects LLC that was dated November 27, 2019.

The developer procured a land lease from the Lexington Airport Authority and plans to construct a 1 MW(megawatt) facility on the northeast corner of the property. The City of Lexington will then purchase solar energy over a 25-year period.

The after discussion of the minor amendments to the purchase agreement, the council approved and motion passed.

The next Lexington City Council meeting will be July 28, 2020.