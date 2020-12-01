Lexington City Council Swears in Council Members and Re-Elects Mayor Fagot

Lexington, NE – The Lexington City Council met Tuesday December 1, 2020 to swear in the recently elected council members as well as elect Mayor and Vice-President of the Council.

The three council members were all re-elected and are Dora Vivas, Steve Smith and Jeremy Roberts.

After the council members recited their oath, action was taken to nominate a Temporary Chairperson of Council. The council nominated John Salem. Salem then called the meeting to order, then took nominations for the President of Council (Mayor).

The council unanimously voted for Mayor John Fagot to continue his role as President of Council.

The council went on to unanimously nominate John Salem for the Vice-President of Council.

Council Members: