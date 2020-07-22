Lexington Community Development Agency Approves New Housing on Patriot Drive.

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474653 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | July 22, 2020
Courtesy/Lexington CDA/A look at the 4 bedroom housing unit to be built on Patriot Drive.

LEXINGTON, NE – The Lexington Community Development Agency met Monday, July 20 to discuss the proposed
construction of two speculative housing units on Patriot Drive on the North West side of Lexington.

The units will both include a three car garage and basement. The first unit, 2503 Patriot, will have 4 bedrooms (that includes 1 in the basement) with a family room and bathroom in the basement.
The other, 2601 Patriot, will have 5 bedrooms (that includes 2 in the basement) along with a family room and bathroom in the basement.

City Manager Joe Peplitsch hopes for the foundation to be in before the first snow. Peplitsch also
mentioned there are already families interested in the housing.

The board then approved the resolution to authorize start on construction of the housing.

See the full layout of the two housing units here. 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
