Lexington Community Development Agency Approves New Housing on Patriot Drive.

LEXINGTON, NE – The Lexington Community Development Agency met Monday, July 20 to discuss the proposed

construction of two speculative housing units on Patriot Drive on the North West side of Lexington.

The units will both include a three car garage and basement. The first unit, 2503 Patriot, will have 4 bedrooms (that includes 1 in the basement) with a family room and bathroom in the basement.

The other, 2601 Patriot, will have 5 bedrooms (that includes 2 in the basement) along with a family room and bathroom in the basement.

City Manager Joe Peplitsch hopes for the foundation to be in before the first snow. Peplitsch also

mentioned there are already families interested in the housing.

The board then approved the resolution to authorize start on construction of the housing.

See the full layout of the two housing units here.