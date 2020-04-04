Lexington Community Foundation Offers Support Grants

Lexington is working together to form a collaborative, community response to disburse resources to local nonprofit organizations in response to the needs that have arisen as a result of the Coronavirus.

While our healthcare professionals, educators and community leaders are taking necessary actions to slow the spread of Coronavirus, our local nonprofits are also preparing to assist those most vulnerable during this unprecedented time.

Initially, LCF is developing a rapid response to immediate needs. As we learn more about our local needs and the changing nature of this unprecedented situation, we will adapt our process.

Support grants are available in $500 increments that will fund existing organizations that have developed or are expanding current programs to meet the needs in our community.

To receive grant consideration, email Jackie at jackie@lexfoundation.org with information about the services you will be providing and the amount requested.

Donations can be directed to the LCF SAMARITAN FUND. One of the amazing this that we can do for others is helping out wherever needed.The Samaritan fund is one way that young and old can be helped in that time of need.

Find more information or to donate here.