Lexington Community Foundation’s Key Event to be a Virtual Event.

The LEXINGTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Board of Directors have made the decision to continue with the Key as a virtual event from April 20 — April 25, 2020. The Board felt it was imperative to still host the event as it results in grant and program support having immediate and visible impact in the community throughout the year.

LCF hopes to increase participation this year by having an exclusively online event truly open to everyone. While silent auction items have been open for public bidding in the past, this year, the wine and whiskey pulls and the live items are open to the public as well. LCF encourages the community to have fun with the event. Share your private Key event whether its for one, two or a family affair. ANYONE CAN BID! Registration and bidding for the Key will be available to anyone who chooses to participate. Register by going to: https://qtego.net/qlink/ lcf.

Now more than ever, the Foundation is appreciative of all who support the annual Key event as donors, volunteers, and especially the 2020 Premier and Elite Event Sponsors: Downey Drilling, Edward Jones, Steve Heldt, KRVN, Lexington Clipper Herald, Lexington Family Dentistry, Platte Valley Auto Mart and Plum Creek Market Place.