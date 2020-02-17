Lexington High Senior Receives National 2020 NCWIT Award

Lexington, Neb. – National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) announced their 40 award recipients and 360 honorable mention recipients. Among the 40 award winners was Lexington High senior, Maryssa Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a recipient of this award because of her aspirations in computing. Her application showed judges how she learned multiple languages as well as her goals for her future.

Rodriguez plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the Fall to study Computer Science and Pre-Med. Rodriguez hopes to study the human brain by understanding it more using computer science to help code and program.

NCWIT has 4,700 applicants every year and only 400 total are recognized for their hard work. Judges look for high school age who self-identify as women, gender queer, or non-binary to recognize them for their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by their computing experience, leadership experience and tenacity in the face of barriers to access and plans for post-secondary education.

This award is made possible from the support of Bank of America. The 40 national award winners will receive various prizes, cash, and a trip to Bank of America headquarters on March 6-8, 2020 for a celebration and networking with Bank of America employees.