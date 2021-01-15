Lexington man arrested for child pornography

A 22-year-old Lexington was arrested Thursday afternoon on child pornography charges. Juan Martin-Tomas was arraigned in Dawson County Court Friday morning on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct. His bond was set at 10% of $100,000 and a public defender will be appointed. A condition of the bond is that he have no contact with any persons under the age of 18.

The case stemmed from an Omaha Police Department investigation launched in December of last year. A 13-year-old female reported being contacted through social media by an unknown male who requested she send him sexually explicit videos or photos.

Lexington Police Department joined the investigation which led to a search of a downtown Lexington location. Several cellphones, a laptop and a blanket was recovered from a room occupied by Martin-Tomas.

Preliminary hearing for Martin-Tomas was set for January 25, 2021 at 3:00pm in Dawson County Court.