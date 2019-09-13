Lexington man sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jordan Derockbraine, 26, of Lexington, Nebraska, was sentenced on September 12, 2019, to 33 months in prison by United States District Judge Robert F. Rossister, Jr. for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In addition to his prison term, Derockbraine will serve 3 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

From approximately January, 2018, through April, 2018, Derockbraine was involved with others in Lexington, Nebraska, in buying, selling, and using methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nebraska State Patrol.