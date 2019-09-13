class="post-template-default single single-post postid-407591 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Lexington man sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine | KRVN Radio

Lexington man sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

BY U.S. Attorney's Office | September 13, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Lexington man sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Jordan Derockbraine.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jordan Derockbraine, 26, of Lexington, Nebraska, was sentenced on September 12, 2019, to 33 months in prison by United States District Judge Robert F. Rossister, Jr. for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In addition to his prison term, Derockbraine will serve 3 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

From approximately January, 2018, through April, 2018, Derockbraine was involved with others in Lexington, Nebraska, in buying, selling, and using methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nebraska State Patrol.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments