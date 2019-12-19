Lexington man sentenced for federal meth charge

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 27-year-old Alexander Arango-Palacios of Lexington was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in prison by United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. He will begin a five-year term of supervised release following his release from prison.

From August, 2017, through April, 2018, Arango-Palacios was involved in purchasing methamphetamine from an undercover FBI agent on three occasions. Law enforcement also executed a search warrant on Arango-Palacios’ residence in Lexington, where 14 grams of methamphetamine was seized. Arango-Palacios was held responsible for 200 grams but less than 350 grams of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Nebraska State Patrol.