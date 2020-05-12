Lexington Man Wins $110,000 Playing Nebraska Pick 5

Lincoln, NE –May 12, 2020–Samuel Ibarra Aguirre of Lexington won $110,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Ibarra Aguirre purchased his winning ticket at Tom’s Midwest Liquor at 710 S Washington Blvd. in Lexington. The winning ticket contained one quick pick play with the winning numbers 05, 24, 30, 31 and 32 from the April 30 drawing.

Ibarra Aguirre is planning to put his winnings toward paying off his house.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $770 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.