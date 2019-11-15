Lexington Man Wins $82,000 Playing Nebraska Pick 5

Lincoln, NE – November 15, 2019 – Richard Beran of Lexington won $82,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Beran bought his winning ticket where he always does, at Casey’s General Store at 609 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington. The ticket contained one play with the winning numbers 03, 28, 31, 35 and 38 from the October 25 drawing for the $82,000 jackpot.

While claiming hs prize at Nebraska Lottery headquarters, Beran told Lottery officials he had some trouble telling his wife about the win.

After trying unsuccessfully to call her, he stopped by his wife’s office and left a note on her car telling her he’d won. After she found it, she called him back, sure he was playing a trick on her. Even after assuring her it was a real winning ticket, he still had some trouble believing it himself.

“I was completely flabbergasted,” he said.

Beran said he’ll be spending some of his money on Christmas presents and a vehicle. He’s still not sure what he’ll be driving, as he wants a new Mustang, but his wife thinks a new Jeep would be more practical.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.