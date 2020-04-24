Lexington officer injured in disturbance call

A Lexington Police Department officer was injured this afternoon(Friday) responding to disturbance call around 3:20pm at a residence on West Walnut Street in Lexington. The officer was pursuing a suspect on foot when the officer apparently fell less than a half-block from the residence onto South Washington Street. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded and transported the officer to Lexington Regional Health Center.

Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz says the suspect was apprehended about a block away near Plum Creek Parkway and transported back to the scene. One person may have also been injured in the initial disturbance. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol also responded for assistance.