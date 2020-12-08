(AUDIO) Lexington Optimist Club’s Operation Santa Claus Sees Higher Numbers of Families in Need for 2020

Lexington, NE – The Lexington Optimist Club’s Operation Santa Claus project has been around for nearly 40 years and this year, 2020, has brought in more families and children in need than previous years.

“As long as I have been doing it, this is a record amount for me,” says Operation Santa Claus committee Co-Chairman Travis Maloley, “Last year we severed about 110 families, this year we’re going to be over 180 families. Last year close to 300 kids, this year close to 500 kids.”

Operation Santa Claus is a project in Lexington through the Lexington Optimist Club that provides gifts for families in need. The project provides a few gifts for children as well as household items families may need such as: gloves, hats, blankets, etc.

“It’s for those families who need a little extra help during the holiday season,” says Maloley.

The Optimist Club will be having their Operation Santa Claus distribution day on December 17 starting at 8am. If anyone would like to volunteer to help families find the gifts they need or help wrap gifts they can do so by emailing them at lexoptimist@gmail.com.

If anyone would like to donate they can send it to this address:

Lexington Optimist Club

PO Box 355

Lexington, NE 68850