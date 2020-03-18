Lexington PD advises of COVID-19 related phone scam

***SCAM ALERT***
The Lexington Police Dept. has received reports of scam phone calls asking for identity information and bank account information. These scamp phone calls are using Covid-19 as a tactic to get this information. These scam phone calls can be anything from fake health organizations or fake charity organizations.
As always be very cautious and protective of your personal information and bank information.
Sadly, scammers are using Covid-19 as an opportunity to steal your identity and money. DONT BE A VICTIM!
Please read this list of ways to avoid being scammed from the Federal Trade Commission to learn more about not being a victim of scams.
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/…/0060-10-things-you-can-do-av…