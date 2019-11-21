Lexington Police issue scam alert

Lexington, Neb. — The Lexington Police Department has received several complaints about a phone scam according to the PD’s Facebook page. The scammers are calling and pretending to be from the Office of Social Security. They are looking for personal information including name, date of birth and social security number and or bank information.

Officials say DO NOT give these scammers any personal or bank information.

If you have given your social security number to one of these scams you can log on to https://oig.ssa.gov/ and report it directly to the real Social Security Office.

As always be aware of anyone you do not know, wanting your information.