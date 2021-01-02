class="post-template-default single single-post postid-505427 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Lexington Police seek suspect in homicide

BY KRVN News | January 2, 2021
Ramon Gonzalez-Romero. (Courtesy photo)

UPDATE: Suspect has been arrested.

 

A Dawson County arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man in connection with an early Saturday morning shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. The victim was not identified but, a news release by Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf says the victim was involved in a physical altercation and was transported by friends to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Lexington Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Ramon Gonzalez Romero in connection with the shooting. The charges listed in the arrest warrant are for 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Weapons that were used during the crime have been recovered following a search warrant obtained by Lexington Police. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

They are asking that if anyone has information related to the case, to contact Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2371.

 

