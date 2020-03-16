Lexington Public Schools Closed Starting Tuesday.

Lexington, NE – Lexington Public Schools (LPS) announced Monday afternoon they will be closed for the next two weeks as a result of the Covid-19 virus.
Dr. John Hakonson says this decision did not come easily.
LPS follows numerous schools closing across the state to get ahead of the pandemic as it continues to spread.
While some schools are able to give students online classes or assignments, many others, including Lexington, do not have that as an option.
Other measures are also being taken by LPS to find a way to make breakfast and school lunches available for students to pick up.
Dr. Hakonson is encouraging all LPS students and staff to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and avoid unnecessary travel outside Lexington.
Parents, staff and students can monitor the district website, www.lexschools.org, for further information on the school cancellation due to COVID-19.