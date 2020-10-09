Lexington Regional Health Center Has No COVID Patients Despite Big Surge in Cases in Nebraska

Lexington, NE – Hospitals are starting to see a surge in COVID patients and nearing capacity for handling such patients recently, but Lexington Regional Health Center (LRHC) is not among those.

Currently there are no COVID patients at LRHC according to Marketing Director Brenna Bartruff.

Bartruff also says LRHC hasn’t seen a surge in COVID patients since the heavy outbreak in May but knows that it is still in the community, just not as severe as it was in previous months.

LRHC asks those in the community to continue to do their part by wearing a mask, wash hands and social distance to help protect themselves and the community.