(UPDATED) Lexington shooting victim identified, suspect charged 1st Degree Murder

UPDATED:

An 18-year-old Lexington man was ordered held with bond in the Dawson County Jail in connection with the weekend shooting death of a 15-year-old Lexington boy. Ramon Gonzalez-Romero was arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday morning on charges of 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. The First Degree Murder charge alleges Gonzalez-Romero killed Gandara “purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice”. Dawson County Judge Jeff Wightman appointed the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy to represent him. He is scheduled for preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court on January 25, 2021 at 2:00pm.

The Lexington Police Department has said 15-year-old Jovanny Gandara of Lexington was involved in a physical altercation early Saturday morning and then transported by friends to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A search warrant was executed on a Lexington residence Saturday resulted in the recovery of weapons that were used in the alleged crime. No further details on the alleged crime have been released.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

They are asking that if anyone has information related to the case, to contact Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2371.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Lexington Police have identified the victim of a weekend shooting death as 15-year-old Jovanny Gandara of Lexington. Police Chief Tracy Wolf says Gandara was involved in a physical altercation early Saturday morning and was transported by friends to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Lexington Police later obtained a Dawson County arrest warrant for 18-year-old Ramon Gonzalez-Romero on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Gonzalez-Romero turned himself in late Saturday afternoon. A search warrant for a Lexington residence earlier that day resulted in the recovery of weapons that were used in the alleged crime.

