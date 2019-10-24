class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416130 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Lexington Teacher Wins Statewide Award | KRVN Radio

Lexington Teacher Wins Statewide Award

BY Lexington Schools | October 24, 2019
Erica Brockmoller, a 10 year veteran journalism advisor at Lexington High School, has been named the recipient of the 2019 Nebraska High School Press Association Distinguished Advisor Award. According to Activities Director Phil Truax “Mrs. Brockmoller displays a work ethic matched by few in her field. Her program has climbed the ranks to now be known as one of the best high school journalism programs in the State of Nebraska, regardless of class.

Brockmoller has led her crew to State Gold Medals, the coveted “Cornhusker Award” for the school yearbook, as well as numerous other awards and accomplishments.  There is no doubt that the students she works with become more educated in the field of journalism, but she also makes an enormous positive impact in their lives. Erica and her husband Cole are involved in Lexington in many other ways that contribute to our great community, including coaching, officiating, and volunteerism.” Brockmoller will be presented with her award at the NSAA 2020 Spring Journalism Contest.

