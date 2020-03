Lexington Public Schools will hold their teacher in-service as planned for tomorrow(Monday) but, school will be closed for students and staff for a minimum of two weeks after that. All school events and activities will be canceled during the closure. All in response to minimizing any COVID-19 potential. Superintendent Dr. John Hakonson notified faculty and staff on Sunday.

The closure will be evaluated every two weeks but, it could last as long as 6 to 8 weeks.