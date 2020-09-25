Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Conducts a Controlled Burn.

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487464 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | September 25, 2020
Lexington Volunteer Fire Department working on a controlled burn of a vacant house east of Lexington Thursday Evening.

The Lexington Volunteer Fire department started the process for a controlled burn of a vacant home east of Lexington on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The house was donated to the LVFD by Roberts Cattle Company  for an expansion of their cattle pens.

Thursday evening the department used that time to work on the interior of the house. Fire Chief Dallas Holbein says this is great practice for the whole department.

Holbein also says opportunities like this to train new members with live fire doesn’t come often.

The LVFD plans to burn the entire structure some time next week.

