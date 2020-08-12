Lexington’s Orscheln Farm & Home Has Soft Opening for the New Building Wednesday Morning.

LEXINGTON – Lexington’s Orscheln Farm & Home new building had their soft opening on Wednesday Morning.

The new building is located at 1701 Plum creek Parkway.

Store Manager Kim Kitzing says customer reactions once they step in the front doors have been very positive.

One of the more noticeable changes from the old store is this building is much larger. Kitzing says “We’re about 50 percent larger on the sales floor. We’re spread out a little more with more open space, especially up at the front, and everything really displays much better than it did with the old store.”

The clothing department has expanded as well as their sporting goods section has additions that the old store wasn’t equipped for.

Orscheln Farm & Home has been updating and building new stores with a very updated look on the inside, and a barn theme on the outside.