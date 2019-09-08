Lights of Hope In Honor of Lost Lives due to Substance Abuse

Kearney, Neb. – Lights of Hope event is a candlelight vigil to honor those who have lost their life due to a substance abuse overdose to be held Sunday, September 15 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Harmon Park Sonotorium Stage. “We will be lighting the night in honor of loved ones who have lost their lives due to substance abuse and providing resources for those still struggling with substance abuse.” Stated Tammy Fiala, event coordinator and Consumer Specialist for Region 3 Behavioral Health Services.

The event will host keynote speaker, Dr. Christina Chasek who is an Assistant Professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the Department of Counseling and School Psychology and the Director of BHECN-Kearney. Family member survivors and people in recovery will be reading a poem and performing music. Attendees will have an opportunity to decorate a luminary bag to be placed on the stage during the event. Light refreshments will be provided.

Partners working together to bring this event to Kearney area for the first time include Region 3 Behavioral Health Services, Buffalo County Community Partners, Goodwill Industries, Central Nebraska Center of Alcoholism and Addiction, South Central Behavioral Services, Insight Counseling and Recovery, LLC. For more information contact coordinator Tammy Fiala, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services, Regional Consumer Specialist, CPSWS, 4009 6th Avenue, Suite #65, PO Box 2555, Kearney, NE 68848, 308-237-5113 extension 235, TFiala@Region3.net.

The collaboration for this event is powered by Buffalo County Community Partners, a non-profit organization that seeks to assess, strengthen, and promote the health of Buffalo County through the promotion of the Buffalo County 2020 Vision. The 2020 Vision introduces five strategic directions and targets for attainment by the year 2020. For more information on how you can assist in building a healthier Buffalo County, visit bcchp.org.