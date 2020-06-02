Limited opening of Dawson Co Courthouse beginning June 3rd

The Board of Commissioners is aware of the emergency conditions that exists with regard to the

Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Dawson County Courthouse will re-open to the public at 8:30

a.m. June 3, 2020 by appointment only.

You are advised that CDC guidelines of social distancing will be maintained in the courthouse. ALL persons entering the courthouse will be REQUIRED to wear appropriate facial coverings at all time while in the courthouse.

Failure to abide by these mandates will result in immediate removal from the courthouse.

If you need to conduct business in County offices, we recommend utilizing online services and mail in services. If you need to contact a department, please use the numbers listed below. You may need to leave a message and the official will return your call as needed. These measures will remain in place until further notice.

The courts are open. If you are represented by an attorney, contact your attorney. If you are not represented by an attorney and have a court appearance, please call the court to determine if your case is proceeding as scheduled.

County Commissioner meetings will be open to the public, through Zoom please contact the County Clerk for log in information.

Assessors 324-3471

Attorney 324-5644

CASA 324-7364

Child Support 324-3166

County Clerk 324-2127 opt. 3

County Court 324-5606

DMV 324-5466

District Court 324-4261

Drug Court 324-5021

Emergency Management 324-2070

Probation 324-5615

Register of Deeds 324-4271

Roads 324-4256

Sheriff 324-3011

Surveyor 324-3541

Treasurer 324-3241

Veterans 324-3041

Victim Witness 324-5702