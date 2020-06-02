class="post-template-default single single-post postid-464937 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Limited opening of Dawson Co Courthouse beginning June 3rd

Limited opening of Dawson Co Courthouse beginning June 3rd

BY Dawson County Clerk's Office | June 2, 2020
The Board of Commissioners is aware of the emergency conditions that exists with regard to the
Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Dawson County Courthouse will re-open to the public at 8:30
a.m. June 3, 2020 by appointment only.

You are advised that CDC guidelines of social distancing will be maintained in the courthouse. ALL persons entering the courthouse will be REQUIRED to wear appropriate facial coverings at all time while in the courthouse.

 

Failure to abide by these mandates will result in immediate removal from the courthouse.
If you need to conduct business in County offices, we recommend utilizing online services and mail in services. If you need to contact a department, please use the numbers listed below. You may need to leave a message and the official will return your call as needed. These measures will remain in place until further notice.

The courts are open. If you are represented by an attorney, contact your attorney. If you are not represented by an attorney and have a court appearance, please call the court to determine if your case is proceeding as scheduled.

County Commissioner meetings will be open to the public, through Zoom please contact the County Clerk for log in information.

Assessors                 324-3471
Attorney                  324-5644
CASA                         324-7364
Child Support       324-3166
County Clerk        324-2127 opt. 3
County Court      324-5606
DMV                         324-5466
District Court     324-4261
Drug Court           324-5021
Emergency Management   324-2070
Probation               324-5615
Register of Deeds  324-4271
Roads                        324-4256
Sheriff                      324-3011
Surveyor                324-3541
Treasurer              324-3241
Veterans               324-3041
Victim Witness   324-5702

 

 

 

