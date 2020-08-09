Lincoln bowling alley owner vows to fight city virus mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The owner of a Lincoln bowling alley that was ordered to close for violating citywide coronavirus restrictions says he’ll continue to fight the mandate, and he took down signs that local health officials posted on his business.

Benjamin Madsen, the owner of Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards, says in a Facebook video that he plans to push back even harder after city officials told him to shutter his business.

aCity health officials issued a second closure order against the business on Thursday, hours after a judge rejected their request for a court order to shutter the business.