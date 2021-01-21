Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

North Platte, Neb. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is alerting citizens that a group of con artists is calling people in Lincoln County advising them they have warrants for their arrests. A media release says the scammers are very convincing and are using local Deputy Sheriff’s names.

The subjects will tell residents to come to the Sheriff’s Office to be arrested or pay them money using various forms of electronic payment to avoid arrest. The relase says DO NOT FALL for this. The release says the Sheriff’s Office would never call you for any form of electronic payment.